Hamilton Accies stunned Rangers at Ibrox as second-half goals from David Templeton and Darren Lyon gave them their first win at the venue since the famous Scottish Cup victory in in 1987, and their first league triumph in Govan since 1926.

A fine defensive display allied to incisive and clinical counter-attacking gave the Lanarkshire side the three points, and handed Graeme Murty his first defeat in his second spell as Rangers boss. Although the wastefulness of Alfredo Morelos in front of goal certainly helped too.

Alex Gogic was sent off in injury time for Accies for a second booking, but it was too late to make a difference.

Murty had made one change to the side that swept Partick Thistle aside here before the international break, with Lee Hodson replacing the ill Declan John at left-back. Bruno Alves dropped out of the squad altogether with a back injury, while Hamilton went with the same side that drew with Aberdeen last time out

Rangers legend Fernando Ricksen was afforded a rapturous reception as he was helped out on his wheelchair prior to kick-off, and it was a moving sight to see him accept the adoration of the supporters at the ground where he used to star. In the second minute, the crowd again rose as one to acclaim their stricken hero, as he continues to battle against the motor neurone disease that has so cruelly ravaged his body.

The home side fired a couple of early warning shots across the bows of the visitors, with Josh Windass firing over from a Daniel Candeias cutback before the Portuguese winger set up Morelos to get an attempt on goal, but his flick was held by Gary Woods.

A lovely exchange on the edge of the area then sliced open the visitors, and again it was Candeias providing the killer pass as he slid in Kenny Miller, but the striker opened up his body too much to steer his shot wide, with Morelos just failing to turn in the wayward effort at the back post.

The Colombian striker then blew two glorious chances to break his long goalscoring drought, as he firstly headed a cracking cross from Windass into the ground and over the bar from six yards, before going through on Woods and scuffing his shot into the ground, allowing the keeper to touch wide. His misery was compounded as referee Aitken awarded a goal kick.

Hamilton started to grow into the game after these reprieves, and a few murmurs of discontent were coming from the home crowd as they got a few crosses into the Rangers area, one leading to a penalty shout for an apparent push on Templeton that was never going to be given.

Still, it was a good spell for Martin Canning’s side, and it took until just before the interval for Rangers to get going again, as Jason Holt’s cross was headed off the bar by Morelos and Ross McCrorie bundled the ball just wide.

There were shockwaves around Ibrox just after the restart though as Accies took advantage of a huge error by young Rangers defender McCrorie to take the lead.

The centre-back tried to lay the ball back to Wes Foderingham from the half-way line, but he was woefully short, allowing former Ibrox winger Templeton to nip in, round the keeper and prod home despite the best efforts of Lee Hodson to keep the ball out on the line.

Templeton then flashed a wonderful volleyed effort about a yard wide as the growls from the home crowd grew louder, and it was a surprise to see the attacker withdrawn with 25 minutes still to play given the bother he was causing the Rangers backline.

James Tavernier’s low cross was then missed on the line by Morelos as the striker’s woe in front of goal continued, Ioannis Skondras managing to scramble clear at the back post.

The tin lid was put on a horrendous afternoon for Morelos when he latched onto a long ball from Kenny Miller, bore down on goal and scooped the ball over the bar, before immediately being replaced by Ryan Hardie. An afternoon to forget for Morelos, who now hasn’t scored in nine games.

Eduardo Herrera also came on for Miller as Graeme Murty rolled the dice, but it was Accies who stunned Ibrox with a stunning counter to double their lead.

Substitute Rakish Bingham held the ball up brilliantly for Greg Docherty, who burst down the left to outpace the Rangers defence before sliding the ball across for the arriving Lyon to slam home and send the small band of Accies fans wild.

Gogic received a second yellow late on for a foul on Hererra, but it is doubtful even manager Canning cared about that by then.

RANGERS: Foderingham; Tavernier, Wilson, McCrorie, Hodson; Candeias, Jack, Holt, Windass (Nemane, 88’); Miller (Herrera, 73’) Morelos (Hardie, 73’).

Booked: Holt (26’)

HAMILTON ACADEMICAL: Woods; McMann, Tomas, Gogic; Skondras, Docherty (Gillespie, 84’), MacKinnon, Lyon, Imrie; Templeton (Redmond, 64’), Rojano (Bingham, 78’).

Scorers: Templeton (48’)

Booked: Gogic (35’)

Sent off: Gogic (90')

Referee: Greg Aitken

Attendance: 48,892