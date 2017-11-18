HEARTS’ Ladbrokes Premiership fixture against Partick Thistle will finally go ahead after the new main stand at Tynecastle Park was given the necessary safety certificate just 18 hours before kick-off.
City of Edinburgh Council officials carried out a final inspection of the new £14 million structure late last night and the club were finally given the green light to host Alan Archibald's side at 9pm.
The drama over whether the game would take place as scheduled had threatened to become farcical throughout Saturday as both clubs, the Scottish Professional Football League and supporters alike nervously waited to find out whether the fixture would be played.
Council officials were on site from 12 noon yesterday but, following an initial inspection, informed Hearts that work still had to be done in order to satisfy their safety regulations.
However, rather than call off Sunday’s match on the spot, owner Ann Budge consulted with her construction staff and judged that the necessary fixes could be made in time. Builders were subsequently ordered to work into the night.
Archibald had previously stated that the consequences of postponing the contest would be devastating to the Thistle, leaving them facing nine matches in a hectic December and accusing the Tynecastle club of prioritising money over fans.
