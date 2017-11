Gerry Adams has announced his intention to step down as Sinn Fein president in 2018.

The 69-year-old republican veteran told the annual Sinn Fein Ard Fheis in Dublin it would be his last as leader, and a special meeting of the party would be called next year to elect a successor.

The TD for Co Louth, who has been party president since 1983, also told delegates he would not run in the next election in the Irish Republic.

