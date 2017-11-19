THE Royal Navy has sent a ship to help with the hunt for a lost Argentinian navy submarine with 44 crew on board.

Argentina's navy said communications with the ARA San Juan were lost on Wednesday when it was returning to its base at Mar del Plata, south of Buenos Aires, after a routine mission to Ushuaia, near the southern-most tip of South America.

Admiral Gabriel Gonzalez, chief of the Mar del Plata base, said the sub had sufficient food and oxygen but fears are growing after scans of radio transmission frequencies failed to locate the vessel.

