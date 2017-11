KEZIA Dugdale has dumped a commitment to donate her outside earnings to a motor neurone disease charity. The move will allow her to pocket a hefty fee for appearing on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The former Scottish Labour leader, whose decision to go on the show has infuriated colleagues, used to declare on her register of interest that she gave “any and all” external earnings to MND Scotland. However, the MSP dropped this promise in June and she will keep part of the huge fee she is expected to receive from taking part in the programme.

It has also emerged that Dugdale once criticised Tory MP Nadine Dorries for agreeing to go on the show. In 2012, she tweeted: “David Cameron has been desperate to ditch Nadine Dorries since her election – how daft of her to serve him up a reason on a plate.” Dugdale, who quit as Scottish Labour leader in August after a dismal spell in charge, has been brutally panned for agreeing to go on the ITV show which involves C-list celebrities living in the jungle and carrying out tasks including eating crocodile penis, kangaroo testicles and camel anus.

