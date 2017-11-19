IT WAS once used as a cleaner for the solar panels on Soviet space craft. But now the early space technology, developed 40 years ago, has been revived by two Scottish firms who are using it to provide clean water for 100,000 people in Pakistan and save lives.

Under the project – a collaboration between ADVES Water Ltd and Bridge Technologies – purification technology initially used on Russian space missions will ensure safe, drinking water is made available in Pakistan helping to tackle endemic rates of infant morality. The number of deaths of children under five-years-old in Pakistan is amongst the highest in the world. Many die because they have not developed immunity to contaminated water.

The technology can also be used to produce bottled water, be used in place of chlorine in swimming pools, as a disinfectant and to clean pipe build-ups.

