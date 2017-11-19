TRIBUTES have been paid to legendary Australian guitarist and AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young, who has died aged 64 after a long battle with dementia.

Young, who will be remembered for the powerful rhythm guitar riffs and was an essential part of the iconic heavy metal band, died peacefully on Saturday with his family nearby, a statement said.

The Glasgow-born musician, who emigrated with his family to Australia when he was 10, formed AC/DC in 1973 with his brother and lead guitarist Angus. The two were credited as co-writers on every song the band recorded between their 1975 debut High Voltage through to 2014's Rock or Bust. The rock group is estimated to have sold more than 200 million records worldwide, including 71.5 million albums in the US.

