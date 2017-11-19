LEBANON'S leader Saad Hariri is expected to return home next week for the first time since making a strange resignation announcement from Saudi Arabia that unleashed fears of a political crisis.

The prime minister and his family yesterday met French president Emmanuel Macron, who invited Hariri to Paris to dispel fears that he was being held in Saudi Arabia against his will.

Macron is seeking to calm tensions and avert a proxy conflict between Saudi-backed and Iranian-backed camps in Lebanon.

Hariri looked relaxed and posed with his wife and older son on the steps of the Elysee Palace with the French presidential couple in front of a large crowd of journalists.

His appearance contrasted with his limited-access, carefully choreographed appearances from Saudi Arabia.

Hariri told Lebanese president Michel Aoun that he will take part in Independence Day celebrations in Beirut on Wednesday, according to Macron's office.

The independence day ceremony is usually headed by the president, prime minister and parliament speaker.

Mr Hariri's presence could help calm uncertainties that have escalated since his surprising resignation announcement on November 4 from Saudi Arabia.

However, Mr Hariri's political status is murky. Lebanon's president refused to accept his resignation, accusing the Saudis of holding him against his will.