TWO more US actors have denied allegations of sexual misconduct amid a growing wave of reports of abuse and inappropriate behaviour.
Saving Private Ryan star Tom Sizemore addressed recent allegations that he groped an 11-year-old Utah girl during a 2003 photo shoot, saying he never inappropriately touched her and calling the claims "highly disturbing".
Jeffrey Tambor, star of acclaimed Amazon TV series Transparent, denied claims by an actress on the show who said he pressed his body against hers in a sexually aggressive manner and made inappropriate and unwanted sexual statements on the set.
The denials came after a police report released on Wednesday said the child actor in Utah reported that Sizemore kissed and groped her during production of a movie eventually titled Born Killers.
Utah prosecutors declined to file charges, citing witness and evidence problems.
The police report said a woman responsible for children on set did not see inappropriate touching.
Sizemore's career has included roles in Black Hawk Down, Heat and Pearl Harbour, but he has been dogged by drug abuse and domestic violence arrests in recent years.
Tambor, 73, who plays the transgender matriarch of the Pfefferman family on Transparent, denies the allegations by Trace Lysette, saying in a statement that he has "never been a predator - ever".
Lysette, who is transgender, said in a statement that when she appeared on set in a lingerie top and shorts for a scene with Tambor, he said: "My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually."
