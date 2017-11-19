A BODY was found yesterday in the hunt for missing teenager Gaia Pope. Police said they were “confident” the remains were those of 19-year-old. The discovery was made on land south of Swanage in Dorset, close to where clothing positively identified as Gaia’s was found on Thursday.

She had not been seen since she vanished from the Swanage on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 7.

Dorset Police said the discovery was made at around 3pm yesterday by specialist search teams near a coastal path and the field where the items of clothing were located.

