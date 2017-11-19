A BODY was found yesterday in the hunt for missing teenager Gaia Pope. Police said they were “confident” the remains were those of 19-year-old. The discovery was made on land south of Swanage in Dorset, close to where clothing positively identified as Gaia’s was found on Thursday.
She had not been seen since she vanished from the Swanage on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 7.
Dorset Police said the discovery was made at around 3pm yesterday by specialist search teams near a coastal path and the field where the items of clothing were located.
Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell, of Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “Although the body has yet to be formally identified, we are confident that we have found Gaia. Her family has been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.”
“Our thoughts remain with all of her family and friends at this very traumatic time. They have requested privacy and that we make no further media releases at this point.
“The coroner has been notified and further forensic examination will continue. This will guide the investigation in respect of the circumstances of the death which at this time remains unexplained.”
Thousands of local people turned out to help search for Gaia yesterday. Kessell said:
“I would like to thank the community for their support and understanding. We have received a huge amount of support from the public, who have contacted us with possible sightings of Gaia and items of found clothing.
“I can confirm that we have recovered all the clothing we believe Gaia was wearing when she disappeared and, with thanks, we no longer require the public to assist with searches.”
Three people were arrested and released under investigation last week in connection with Gaia’s disappearance.
