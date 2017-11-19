THE helicopter pilot who was among four people to die after a mid-air collision with an aircraft has been named locally as Captain Mike Green.
Captain Phil Croucher, who served in the army with Green, said his death in the crash over Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire on Friday, was a "sad loss".
The head of training at the Caledonian Advanced Pilot Training Ground School also said he believed the crash was an accident and no negligence was involved.
Police and air accident investigators continue to scour the crash site near the Waddesdon Estate, the former country seat of the Rothschild banking dynasty, for clues.
Officers have yet to officially release any details of the victims, saying formal identification had not taken place.
Croucher said claims on a pilot forum by an air traffic controller who said he saw the aircraft disappear on radar suggested the two had collided accidentally.
He said the claims were that the helicopter had been flying a straight path and the aircraft was descending, and the pilot would have been unable to see due to "blind spots" below and behind, although he added it was "conjecture".
