A new group has been set up to advise the Scottish Government on issues of gender inequality.

The advisory council on women and girls will be chaired by Louise Macdonald, chief executive of Young Scot.

The panel will include representatives from charities, government and business as well as three members under the age of 20.

Its remit will be to raise awareness of gender inequality, champion policies to tackle the problem and speak out if progress is too slow.

The group will gather evidence from across the country and make recommendations to be shared with ministers.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Taking steps to secure gender equality is, of course, a moral obligation of government as well as the right thing to do.

"Inequality stops women from achieving their full potential, holds us back as a nation and damages the economy.

"That is why we need more action and I have established this new group to offer a strong and challenging voice, helping us continue to achieve progress on the representation of women and girls."

Ms Macdonald added: "Our ambition is big - quite rightly - and we want to create something different.

"Something which leads to the entire population of Scotland being alive to the issues and feeling empowered to do something about it.

"To do this we need to spark a movement which inspires social change in the culture and conversation around gender equality in Scotland.

"The most important thing that the council can do is to listen - to those with experience, expertise and ideas. We look forward to beginning this work."