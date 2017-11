Driverless cars will be given the green light for testing on roads nationwide under plans in the Budget designed to ensure the vehicles are being used in Britain in as little as three years.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will announce changes to regulations to allow developers to test self-driving cars on UK roads for the first time.

The Treasury sees the rules as the last barrier to advanced, on-road testing, and hopes the move will help realise the Chancellor’s vision of autonomous cars on British roads by 2021.

Loading article content