Argentina’s navy has detected seven brief satellite calls that officials believe may have come from a missing submarine with 44 crew members on board.

The communication attempts “indicate that the crew is trying to re-establish contact, so we are working to locate the source of the emissions”, the navy said on its Twitter account, adding that the calls lasted between four and 36 seconds.

Argentine authorities clarified that it has not been confirmed the calls came from the submarine, the ARA San Juan, though that is the working hypothesis.

