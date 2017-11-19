LEADING women from across the arts, business and third sector have joined together in a new action group to tackle gender inequality.
The Advisory Council on Women and Girls will work together to bring attention to inequalities experienced by women and girls in Scotland.
Chaired by Louise Macdonald OBE, Chief Executive of Young Scot, the group will advise the Scottish Government, championing policies that make a meaningful difference for women as well as acting as catalyst for change if progress appears to be slow or ineffective.
Loading article content
Among the members are Dr Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, and Professor Dame Anne Glover, President-elect of the Royal Society of Edinburgh as well as a range of figures from women's charities and businesses groups.
There are also a number of younger members, including 15-year-old Amina Ahmed from Scottish Government Fairer Future Codesign Panel, Katie Horsburgh, 17, a Young Advocate from Girlguiding Scotland and 19-year-old Suki Wan, Vice Chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament.
Council Chair Louise Macdonald said the aim was to "spark a movement which inspires social change in the culture and conversation around gender equality in Scotland".
It follows an announcement from the Western Isles Council that it is to place advertisements for women to apply to join five working groups after it became the only council in Scotland that does not have any female councillors.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.