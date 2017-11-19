This year's Herald Christmas Appeal will benefit Mercy Corps Europe.

The charity's roots in Scotland began in 1990, with the launch of an organisation then known as Scottish European Aid.

Started by two brothers from Edinburgh, in the aftermath of the fall of the Ceaucescu Regime in Edinburgh, its creation was prompted in part by the plight of disabled children found in desperate conditions in Romanian orphanages by arriving reporters and TV crews.

SEA's early work took the form of trucks full of donations which were shipped to Romania, and later to Northern Bosnia after conflict engulfed the former Yugoslavia.

Since then it has grown, and a merger with Mercy Corps International in 1996 has increased its reach and ambition. But the core thinking behind the charity's work has not changed, while the merger also saw Edinburgh become its European base.

Wherever it works – from tackling child famine in Niger, to helping refugees in Syria rebuild their lives, to the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo where a volcano displaced thousands of people – the aim is to help create more secure, just and sustainable communities.

Focusing on countries where conflict, disaster, political upheaval or economic collapse present not just immediate challenges, but opportunities to challenge the status quo, Mercy Corps provides emergency relief, but continues to work thereafter to help communities rebuild and become more resilient to future shocks.

Another key focus is that such relief efforts should be community-led. MCS is currently active in 42 countries, but 90 per cent of its staff come from the country they work in.

Michael McKean, Edinburgh-based director of programmes at Mercy Corps Europe, says the charity has always aimed to be bold. "We are the largest international organisation based in Scotland. But we think of ourselves as distinctive in other ways. We find solutions working with local communities, to take on the toughest challenges in the toughest places."

He highlights Goma in the Eastern DRC, where a volcanic eruption saw lava literally flowing through the streets in 2002. The crisis devastated the existing water supply and the price was high – one in five children suffered from diarrhoea and cholera was rife.

"We have worked to install a water supply via a mountain reservoir, bringing pipes into the city.

"But the infrastructure is the easy bit. The question is how do you make that sustainable? How do you make sure people can pay for the water and to maintain the system in one of the most corrupt countries in the world?"

The solution involved working with the state water company to install tap stands accessible to anyone, with a charge for filling containers – but at a between a third and a sixth of the price people were being forced to pay private suppliers.

"We have come up with a model to address this which has never been done anywhere else, and we think it could be adapted to other utilities in other countries," Mr McKean says.

This, like most other Mercy Corps interventions involved wider health, education and economic benefits, he adds. "I think we are an organisation that looks hard for solutions and works hard to achieve sustainability."

Donating to the Herald's Christmas Appeal will help ensure that this kind of work continues, he explains. "Every contribution your readers make, however small, is welcome. We hear a lot about parts of the world which face difficult circumstances, often for a long time – parts of the Middle East and Africa, Afghanistan. But it is more important than ever to donate to an organisation like Mercy Corps. We really do believe we are making a difference and can demonstrate that we are changing people's lives for the better."

