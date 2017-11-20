POLICE have tweeted an open letter to an unnamed young woman on a Scottish island, encouraging her to tell officers if she is a victim of domestic abuse.

The message is one of a series of linked tweets posted by Lochaber and Skye Police at the weekend.

The first tweet states: “A letter to a young woman in Skye. We know you follow this account and want you to see this.”

Police go on to say the woman’s friends and family believe she is in danger.

Another tweet adds: “We want to help you and are doing lots with other agencies to try to keep you safe.

“You might not see us, you might not even like us being involved, but we are always thinking about how we can help you.

“Your family and friends have told you they think you are in danger – they support you and want you to be safe.”

In another tweet, police say the woman does not need to suffer “degrading comments and controlling behaviour”.

They add: “We think he’s probably told you, ‘It won’t happen again’, ‘I’m sorry”, ‘I’ll change’, he’s maybe even told you that it’s your fault – IT’S NOT.”

A final tweet encourages the woman to contact police or Women’s Aid.

Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, has praised police for a “great, creative use of social media”.

She said: “Lochaber and Skye Police are trying to reach out in a different way which is fascinating and exciting.”

Meanwhile, a serial online troll who targeted a woman the day after being released from prison for sending her

Facebook rape threats deserved a tougher sentence, one of his victims has claimed.

Stewart McInroy was set free in July after serving an eight-month sentence for making threats to a woman involved in an online paedophile-hunter group.

The day after his release, he again found her on Facebook and began bombarding her with threats.

McInroy previously spent 10 months in jail for trolling the family of missing Fife man Allan Bryant Jr – claiming he was

“the killer” and posting descriptions of torture.

Last week, McInroy was jailed for nine months at Dundee Sheriff Court over his latest online stalking charge – a sentence criticised by Mr Bryant.

Mr Bryant said: “The heartache and pain these sick people cause is another torture that no-one should have to endure.

“My family have been targeted by several evil twisted trolls in the search for our son Allan.

“I remember being on STV news, welcoming new stiffer sentences for internet trolls. After the stress and being in front of the cameras, which is never easy to do, it all seems a waste of time now as he gets another light sentence.”

McInroy’s latest sentence came after he threatened to disclose his victim’s address and contact details to paedophiles she had helped expose through an online vigilante group.

He then threatened to give her contact details to sex offenders she had tracked down.

McInroy, 26, of Dysart, Fife, pled guilty to stalking the woman between July and October this year.

Sheriff John Rafferty told McInroy: “You have a history of offending since 2007, with not one year when you have stopped, some with multiple offences.

“In this matter, within a day or so of being released from prison for a similar offence, you contact that person and persisted, over a period of some weeks, in making totally inappropriate and offensive remarks to her.”