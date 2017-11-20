KEZIA Dugdale was denied permission to take part in the reality TV show ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’, new Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has said.
Mr Leonard insisted his predecessor had sought consent from the party to travel to Australia to participate in the programme but had been turned down.
He suggested there should be a “discussion” into whether Ms Dugdale should be suspended from the party for ignoring the decision and revealed he had not spoken to the former Scottish Labour leader since the news broke.
In a BBC interview on Monday morning, Mr Leonard paid credit to the Scottish Government for reaching a deal to secure 1,400 jobs at under-threat engineering firm BiFab, which has yards in Burtisland, Methil, Fife and Arnish on the Isle of Lewis.
And he backed another Scottish Government policy by stressing there was a “cast iron case” for repatriating powers to Scotland in the wake of Brexit.
The Scottish has previously published a list of 111 powers it has said would be vulnerable to a Westminster "power grab" under the EU Bill.
Kezia Dugdale quit as Scottish Labour leader in August and has been criticised by some for agreeing to go on the ITV show which involves celebrities living in the jungle and carrying out tasks including eating crocodile penis, kangaroo testicles and camel anus.
