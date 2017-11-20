GREAT British Bake Off judge Prue Leith says she could not sleep for days after accidentally revealing the show's winner early.
Leith, 77, was in Bhutan when she tweeted her congratulations to Sophie Faldo, hours before the Channel 4 final.
She told RTE's The Ray D'Arcy Show that the nation's prime minister Tshering Tobgay called her after the error.
Loading article content
"He was rather pleased because I said Bhutan. It was good for tourism I think," Leith said.
After the gaffe, the show's judge had told the Press Association: "I'm in Bhutan. The time difference is massive. I thought that they got it six hours ago.
"I'm in too much of a state to talk about it. It was a mistake. I f***** up."
Now she has said that when she realised what she had done she tried to delete her tweet.
"I was in such a panic I couldn't work my phone. I couldn't delete it," Leith said.
"So I rang my secretary and she said: 'Don't worry, I have already done it' - 89 seconds afterwards but it was too late."
Leith said everyone at Bake Off and Channel 4 was very supportive, but added: "It was days before I could sleep properly."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.