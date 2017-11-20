NICOLA Sturgeon is backing former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale as she prepares to enter the reality TV show I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The First Minister revealed she had tuned in on Sunday evening to watch Ms Dugdale's appearance on the popular show but was bemused when she didn't appear on screen.

It is believed that the MSP will first appear on Tuesday evening's show.

But when the First Minister tweeted her disappointment at not seeing her political rival on the show she was asked "We're all team Kez, though, right?" to which she replied' "Absolutely! #teamkez"

However, when later asked about Ms Dugdale's participation in the programme, Ms Sturgeon said: "It's not something I would want to see an SNP MSP do.

"MSPs are elected to represent their constituents. I think it's important they do that."

The First Minister continued: "I am not sure I entirely understand what Kezia Dugdale thinks she will benefit from this.

"I am also not clear what her motivation might be. It's not a decision I would take. I'm not sure there are many politicians who would choose to do what she is doing.

"That said, she is in the Scottish Labour Party - they appear to be a nest of vipers, so perhaps getting away from that to the jungle, when you see it in that context, it's easier to understand."

She added: "She's decided to do it, so you know what, good luck to her."

Ms Sturgeon previously tweeted her support for Ms Dugdale when she announced she was in a relationship with SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth.

The First Minister tweeted to show her support and to congratulate the couple on their announcement. She tweeted: ‘So love really does conquer all! Wishing every happiness to @JennyGilruth & @kezdugdale’"