THE fertility rate in Scotland is continuing to decline and remains the lowest in the UK, according to the latest statistics on birth trends.

In 2016, there were 52.6 live births in Scotland for every thousand women aged between 15 and 44 - or 1.52 babies per woman of childbearing age.

This measure, known as the general fertility rate (GFR), has been steadily declining over the past decade and is significantly lower than other parts of the UK where higher immigration levels have contributed to higher birth rates.

