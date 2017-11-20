Some 10,000 mourners, including men and women in uniform lined streets to pay their last respects to a Scots police officer who was shot dead while serving in Canada.

PC John Davidson, 53, from the Scottish Borders, was shot while trying to arrest a suspect in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Monday.

Up to 8,000 from the emergency services, including police officers, firefighters, paramedics and military personnel attended the regimental funeral for the fallen hero, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Mr Davidson's sisters Isabel and Sheila and brother Keith from Scotland were amongst those who paid their tearful tributes.

Bob Rich, the chief of the Abbotsford police department said: "When that shot rang out, evil won. There was an oily blackness that fell upon our city. It was awful. I cannot imagine a darker thing to have happen to us."

The funeral was “to celebrate the legacy and service of John to the community and pay respects to the Davidson family", he added.

Abbotsford police estimated up to 7,500 first responders were among 10,000 from all over the world who joined the funeral procession.

The Saltire was amongst the flags being carried as the service started.

The father-of-three, originally from Hawick, was killed when he along with other officers, were dealing with a man who had allegedly stepped out of a stolen vehicle with a gun and shot at members of the public.

Oscar Arfmann, 65, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

"For the family, John, you were a different kind of hero," said his sister Sheila in an emotional address. "We love you deeply and our lives will never be the same again."

"You were an incredibly sensitive man. The thought that you would have to leave your family under these circumstances would have broken your heart," said his sister Isabel.

"John, we know you would cringe if you could hear us saying this about you but you are and always will be a huge source of inspiration to us. "

"My brother is not still immobile in the casket," said his brother Keith, "He's off running on a mountain somewhere, helping someone get up there too."

Mr Davidson, formerly an officer with Northumbria police before moving to Canada 11 years ago, left behind his wife Denise and three adult children Drew, Dina and Fay. All three children took the stage together at his memorial dressed in a green Davidson tartan.

Siblings held Fay as she spoke, her voice choked with tears.

"It is agonising to picture a future without his guidance and support,'' she said. "But we'll always be able to hear his harsh Scottish accent cheering us on."

Mr Rich added: "That man's evil intentions, I totally believe were to kill more of us. There was going to be a rampage in the city of Abbotsford, I don't know who would have fallen.

"But they stopped him at that moment and their lights shone bright at that moment."

Since then, Mr Rich said, there's been an outpouring of support from fellow officers and the public.

He said Mr Davidson, who had been the first officer on the scene was remembered as a man admired for his dedication to his community and his kindness to those he encountered.

Before the funeral service, thousands in the building were silent as eight of Davidson's fellow officers carried his coffin into Abbotsford Centre arena.

The officer's service belt and both his police hats from Abbotsford and Northumbria were placed atop his flag-covered coffin.

Mr Davidson's sisters Isabel and Sheila and brother Keith pay their respects. Source: CBC News

"We want to make sure we do it right for John," said Abbotsford police sergeant Judy Bird.

"We are overwhelmed with the response. We are grateful for everyone taking the time to come here and honour John.

Ms Bird, referring to officers falling in the line of duty: "We're not used to this level of violence in Canada, This was a shock to Abbotsford and our whole nation."

The funeral procession