RICHARD Leonard has made clear that he would support England in a football or rugby match against Scotland.

Scottish Labour's new leader was born and raised in North Yorkshire but has spent most of his life living and working in Scotland after studying at the University of Stirling.

Asked by broadcaster Adrian Chiles which team he would support, Mr Leonard replied: "If it's England versus Scotland, I do support England. Every other game I will support either Scotland or England."

