ONLY Tories and the most tribal of Labour curmudgeons would now insist that the SNP’s baby box initiative has not been a success and a very good thing. Figures released this week showed that there was almost 100% satisfaction with the variety and content of the boxes while almost two thirds of parents questioned said that they had either used or intended to use the box itself as a bed. It was one of those rare occasions when a government initiative meets with almost universal approval from those it is intended to help and matches their expectations.

My sources in some of Glasgow’s edgier arrondissements also tell me that this Christmas the baby box is being pressed into service in some households as a crib for Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus. If it’s good enough for the Saviour of the world to bide in over Christmas then who gives a Friar Tuck about what the Tories say. Admittedly, it would be quite a large crib but then these days there probably needs to be room for a Named Person and social worker in a Scottish manger.

No one is pretending that at a rollout cost of £8m the baby box initiative will alter significantly the pattern of health inequality in our most disadvantaged communities. More than 260,000 children in Scotland will wake up on Christmas morning experiencing the effects of multi-deprivation. Many of them will have crowded together with other members of their family in one room to ensure that not an ounce of fuel is wasted. Earlier this month the Labour MP Frank Field outlined to the House of Commons with a terrible eloquence the effects of the Government’s Universal Credit reforms on poor people. Mr Field, the chair of the work and pensions select committee, described how he had persuaded a man not to kill himself. Another man told him how a friend had invited him to a funeral “so they could finish off the food”.

