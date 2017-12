Theresa May has paid tribute to the “valiant” servicemen and women who help keep Britain safe and said she is “immensely grateful” for the sacrifice of those who cannot be home for Christmas.

In her seasonal message to the troops, the Prime Minister also recognised the sacrifice of parents and children who often have to change their school or job and cope with long periods apart from their loved ones.

She said: “I want to send a message of thanks to every member of our armed forces and your families, wherever you are in the world this Christmas.

