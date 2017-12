SCOTLAND is a melting pot of different beliefs, cultures, customs and traditions. And no two families will be spending Christmas and the festive season in the same way. The Sunday Herald called in on six families from different faiths (and none) to find out if, and how, they will be celebrating on Christmas Day.

Donald Bouma - Christian

Bouma is a financial consultant living in Stonehaven, near Aberdeen, with his wife and two children. He is originally from the US. “We come from San Diego, I grew up near Minneapolis and lived in Boston. Then got married in Dallas, before moving to California. We’ve moved around quite a bit.” They settled in Stonehaven 20 years ago.

The family celebrate Christmas Day like many others. They open presents, have a family meal and have a “more relaxed day at home”. They also light a single candle, as one of a series of five candles that are lit in the run up to Christmas. These candles all represent different aspects of the Christmas story.

“The middle candle that we light on Christmas Day is the Christ candle. The four other candles that are lit in the preceding days are: The Prophecy Candle, The Angels’ Candle, The Bethlehem Candle and The Shepherds Candle.”

Bouma describes Christmas as being an “anchor”. “The fact that we have a faith and a living God really brings us through difficult times. Gives us reason to be happy at happy times and we kind of realise that behind all things he is guiding and controlling our circumstances.”

The family often do a reading from the bible on Christmas Day. “I think it is more special when we are sharing these times with fellow believers, as opposed to people who don’t. We usually go to church on Christmas Eve, rather than Christmas Day.”

They don't often spend Christmas Day with extended family – “our relatives are spread around North America – it’s too far to get together.” However, they do take part in more “secular” activities around Christmas as well. Such as sending cards and meeting friends. Most of all, Bouma sees Christmas Day as a time to “give thanks and praise.”

Rebecca Zinger – Jewish

Rebecca is a student at [ ] and lives in Giffnock, outside Glasgow, with her parents. Her brother has left home for university, but comes home at the festive season. The family are Jewish and celebrate Hanukkah [holiday commemorating of the rededication of the Holy Temple].

“We celebrate Hanukkah every year. As we got older, we felt less obliged to light the lights every year, but we still do it. We still make sure to keep it up.”

Hanukkah is celebrated over eight days and is always around December. “It changes every year because it’s on the lunar calendar. It’s quite nice when it’s Christmas time because you feel like it fits in with it.”

This year it was celebrated between December 12 and 20. The family say prayers, sing songs and light the eight Hanukkiah candles, one for each day. “Afterwards our parents will give us presents. But the giving of presents isn’t really necessary, it’s just become a thing. Because it’s so near Christmas time. So it’s just become part of it.”

On Christmas Day they have a family dinner because they have an excuse to spend time together. “We don’t do gifts on that day obviously, but we celebrate the family spirit that Christmas has. I don’t have any problem with celebrating both events, but I prefer not to celebrate Christmas. I feel like the way I’m celebrating Hanukkah now, I get the benefit of the message behind all of it. Keeping family and celebrating the festive season.”

Rebecca’s parents are Scottish and her grandfather was from Poland. “I feel like we’re more culturally Jewish now. We don’t necessarily go to the synagogue or anything but we go on the Days of Awe, Yom Kippur, Rosh Hashanah. But it’s more about the history of it. I think the message is that it’s important to celebrate being alive, because of the story behind Hanukkah.”

Gulnaz Qadri – Muslim

Qadri is a care and support worker living in Glasgow with her husband and three children. The family do not celebrate Christmas. “I am normally working Christmas Day because I celebrate Eid [the end of Ramadan].” She goes to work in the morning and the family sit down and have a meal in the afternoon.

Her niece was born on December 25, so the family do have a celebratory meal. “I have a nice lunch with my husband and kids, my sister and her daughter. I look forward to it when my sister makes the lunch. It’s usually always me making the dinners! We make leg of lamb with all the trimmings, then have trifle or ice cream.”

Though the family do not give Christmas presents, the children often give gifts and cards to their friends at school. “Just because I don’t celebrate Christmas, doesn’t mean the kids have to be left out.”

Qadri gives her children presents on Eid, which happens twice a year. And on Boxing Day, from the sales, she will sometimes treat the children to something too.

Although she does not celebrate Christmas, she likes the idea it represents – “the atmosphere, the giving gifts, the spending time with family.” And, being a care and support worker, she is a firm believer in helping people. “I think giving care towards neighbours, family and friends is important throughout the year, not just on Christmas. I feel I do that with my kids all through the year.” She believes it's important to keep in touch with those you care about all-year round.

She also takes pride in having brought her children up to respect the beliefs and religions of others and often gives Christmas gifts to her own friends and neighbours.

Liz Moore - Atheist

Moore is an IT consultant living in Leith, in Edinburgh, with her husband Tony. Although the family are not religious they celebrate Christmas Day every year. “Christmas is about being with your family and to catch up with old friends. It is very much about family, even if it is just me and Tony sometimes.”

Last year, they spent Christmas Day in a hotel in Liverpool with Tony’s father. “We ate out in the hotel. I prefer cooking it myself personally – I think I can cook better!” However this year they will be spending it in Glasgow with Liz’s family.

Moore thinks the most “magical” part about Christmas is how much children embrace it. “I feel like that’s more of a magic thing – more of an experience. I don’t think about the religious part.”

She compares Christmas to the Roman festival of Saturnalia. “Christmas is in December because that’s when the Roman pre-Christians celebrated Saturnalia. It was all about parties, enjoying yourself, families and chasing the dark away. That’s how I feel about it.”

The couple travel a lot. They have been to Sri Lanka, Australia, Costa Rica and Greece and go to music festivals whenever they can. And whenever they go somewhere new they bring back a Christmas decoration.

“We put it on the tree and it reminds us of memories from our travels. The first one we got is from Sydney in Australia and it’s a kangaroo dressed up like Santa’s reindeer. The most recent one was from Costa Rica, which is a bauble with Santa on a surf board. Our Christmas tree is like a history of our time together – and it looks pretty.”

She is looking forward to the Edinburgh fire festival between Christmas and New Year where locals carry torches and set fire to a Viking Ship. “It’s a real fire, winter festival. It’s all about chasing the dark away – that’s what winter festivals are all about.”

Pavan Nahar – Hindu

Nahar is a student studying immunology at Strathclyde University. He lives in Newton Mearns, outside Glasgow, with his brother, sister and parents. The family are Hindu although they celebrate Christmas Day. “We’ve got presents and a Christmas tree up and we have a roast dinner on Christmas Day. We pretty much do what everyone else does.”

On Christmas Day his family wake up and only open one present before having breakfast, putting on nice clothes and taking pictures. “Then we open more presents and have a chill day.”

Nahar’s family attend the temple every Sunday morning. “Diwali, the festival of lights, is the closest thing Hindus have to Christmas. We get presents on Christmas and money on Diwali. Diwali is more meaningful to me than Christmas, because it is based around my own religion. It is my main event.”

He thinks that the principle behind Christmas can be linked into many Hindu principles. “In terms of spending time with your family, that’s what Hinduism is all about. Making sure everyone is safe and happy and together. And Christmas is about that as well isn’t it!”

Nahar’s parents are from Wolverhampton and Bedford. This year his grandmother is spending Christmas Day with the family. “My Gran was born in India. She doesn’t really care about Christmas, but puts up with it because she likes to spend time with the family.”

He thinks that it is a good thing that his family celebrate Christmas – as well as Hindu holidays. “I think it is a good thing to mix different traditions. If we weren’t celebrating Christmas this year, I wouldn’t get to see my Gran that day. So that definitely makes it a good thing.”

Ruby Kaur Bhopal - Sikh

Bhopal is a retired community dietician. She lives in Glasgow and has three children. They are grown up now, but come together for a meal on Christmas Day.

“Christmas Day doesn’t hold significance for us. But they will come over for it, we will cook a roast dinner and we give presents.”

Bhopal started giving presents to her children when they were young and believed in Father Christmas. “We don’t associate Santa with a religious thing, it’s just a cultural thing. When the kids went back to school other children wanted to know what they got for Christmas. If we didn’t get them anything they’d feel bad.”

She volunteers with Seva Scotland – a group of members of the Scottish Sikh community that give free food to the less fortunate. Seva itself is the Sikh concept of giving selfless service to others. They cook food at the local Gurdwara and serve it to those in need every Monday and Tuesday evening. Over the last few years they have also done so on Christmas Day. “Last week Seva gave out Christmas presents – some clothes and gloves and hats.”

She volunteers every Tuesday evening – which this year, falls on Boxing Day. “We normally cook around 40 to 50 portions, but slightly less in the winter. It can be anything ranging from boiled rice with a curry or chips and cheese or pasta. The Monday group will be doing Christmas this year. No one should be hungry. People should be fed all the time, not just around winter time. We feed them all year round.”

Bhopal is also on the board of Interfaith Scotland. “It brings unity amongst the different faiths in Glasgow and more understanding and friendship. Friendship is the basis of it all.”