KEZIA Dugdale was served with a writ last week as part of a £30,000 court claim by her former partner following their acrimonious break up.

The former Scottish Labour leader, who is also being sued for £25,000 by a controversial blogger, was handed the legal paperwork near the Parliament.

It is understood the dispute relates to a flat in Edinburgh the pair bought when they were a couple.

A spokesperson for Dugdale said: “This is a private matter and, on legal advice, Kezia has no further comment."

Dugdale was leader for two years before she unexpectedly quit ahead of the new parliamentary session in September and subsequently took part in I’m a Celebrity…..Get Me Out of Here!.

The MSP’s decision to go to into the Australian jungle was seen as money-spinner for which she could make around £75,000. She recently received a formal warning by her party after taking an unauthorised absence from Parliament to take part.

She also attracted criticism after refusing to say how much she would be getting paid for her appearance, or what portion of the fee would be going to charity.

As revealed by this newspaper, Dugdale previously declared on her register of interest that all outside earnings would be donated to charity, but she watered down this commitment in the summer.

Dugdale’s year was dominated by elections and the celebrity TV row, but 2018 could be marked by legal wrangles.

The MSP was in a long-term relationship with college lecturer Louise Riddell for most of her leadership and they announced their engagement last year.

However, they split up this year while on a New Year holiday in Fuerteventura and Dugdale later announced through the media that she was in a new relationship with SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth.

However, since the break up, it appears that Dugdale and Riddell have failed to reach an agreement on a division of assets.

According to Registers of Scotland the pair took out a £99,510 mortgage in 2013 to purchase a flat in the city’s Lochend area for £133,995, which suggests a deposit of over £30,000 was put down.

The Sunday Herald understands that sheriff officers issued Dugdale with a writ last week which included a claim by Riddell for £30,000.

In a separate matter, Dugdale is facing a defamation action over comments made about the Wings over Scotland blogger in a column for a tabloid newspaper. A hearing took place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in November.

Riddell could not be reached.