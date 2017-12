THE SNP’s most difficult year since coming to power in 2007 began with an inclusive message from the First Minister.

"We are determined that Scotland's vote to remain in the European Union will be respected,” Nicola Sturgeon said in her New Year message.

“And that people in Scotland retain as many of the benefits of EU membership as possible, including the freedom to work, travel and study in other member states.”

She sounded constructive - Labour and the Lib Dems could have signed up to the statement - but the words had a double meaning. By “respect”, the First Minister meant a second independence referendum, and she was slowly moving the pieces on her political chess board.

Sturgeon believed the messy Brexit vote - with Scotland overwhelmingly backing Remain - would dominate 2017 and act as the fuel for a rerun of the first indyref.

The previous year’s Holyrood election had clipped the SNP’s wings - the party lost its majority - but the party still dominated Scottish politics.

The First Minister had already said a second referendum was “highly likely” and the only ingredient missing was the fine detail.

The first three months at Holyrood were like Groundhog Day: partisan bickering over constitutional process. Sturgeon had ruled out another referendum in 2017 - hardly a surprise - but she started to beat the independence drum until it was the only sound the country could hear.

In a March statement delivered at Bute House, Sturgeon said she would pursue talks with the Prime Minister on giving Scots a “choice” between Brexit and independence: “I will seek the approval of the Scottish Parliament to open discussions with the UK government on the details of a Section 30 order."

Sturgeon said she wanted a new vote to be held between autumn 2018 and the spring of the following year, the point at which the Brexit negotiations were expected to have concluded.

By a 10-vote margin, MSPs backed her proposal to start negotiations with Westminster on another independence referendum. It seemed like the only show in town.

However, the key event in Scottish politics in 2017 - a decision that turned over Sturgeon’s chess board - was Theresa May’s u-turn on an early general election.

The timing was bad for the SNP. Opinion polls showed majority opposition to another indyref being called within the First Minister’s preferred timescale. Unionist voters, who were anxious in 2014, were now angry at the prospect of an early sequel.

Given her earlier statements, Sturgeon could not back down. Against a backdrop of voter angst, she used the general election campaign to say that a positive result for her party would amount to a “triple lock” for another referendum and “reinforce” her “mandate”.

The result was brutal. In the 2015 general election, the SNP polled nearly 50%; this time the share fell to 36.9%. The party also lost 21 of their 56 MPs, including Westminster leader Angus Robertson and former First Minister Alex Salmond. Sturgeon had stirred a risky electoral cocktail and her party choked.

The election was a poll of paradoxes. The outcome was terrible for May, but a triumph for Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, whose party won thirteen seats, its best result in over 30 years - though the success seems to have been shortlived with the Conservatives now polling in third place behind Labour and the SNP. The general election result tied the Prime Minister’s hands on Brexit, but also appeared to halt the momentum for another independence referendum.

Sturgeon, who was out of the blocks hours after the Brexit vote to call for indyref2, took weeks after the general election disappointment to announce her Government’s next move.

Her response was to shelve the timetable for an early vote and ditch plans for a referendum bill before Christmas. She had hit reset and instead focused her energies on helping deliver a soft Brexit.

Splits have since emerged in the SNP hierarchy. Salmond supporters believe Sturgeon has a tin ear for the business community, while Sturgeon can barely contain her frustration at some of her predecessor’s post-Westminster decisions, such as taking a slot on the Russian news channel RT.

However, Sturgeon partially regained political momentum by focusing her energies on the domestic agenda. In September, her programme for government included a raft of progressive announcements on smacking, short-term jail sentences and a National Investment Bank. Months later, modest tax rises were also proposed by her finance secretary Derek Mackay, although he again delivered a grim settlement for councils.

Davidson, meanwhile, can be satisfied with a successful year, out-polling Labour for the third election in a row. Her supporters talk up her chances of becoming the next First Minister, but few commentators believe such an outcome is credible. Davidson’s unionism is popular with a large chunk of voters, but her conservatism is a turn off and her party group can at times resemble a clown college of double jobbers and golf club bores.

In December, it appeared that Davidson's focus had shifted southwards to Westminster. Davidson admitted she could be ready to “start other conversations” after 2021 and conceded she had not ruled out standing as an MP. Even Davidson’s supporters believe she has a better chance of entering Downing Street than Bute House.

The most unexpected mini-revival in 2017 was the modest change in fortunes of Scottish Labour, a party that had mastered the art of political uselessness for a decade.

Labour again came third behind the Tories in the local authority and general elections, but the June poll saw the party move from one MP to seven - a decent tally, especially given earlier predictions of a wipeout.

After a series of reverses, leader Kezia Dugdale’s interest in the job waned and she announced a shabby resignation in August that left her party in the lurch. She was last seen selling her dignity and filling her pockets on a third-rate TV show in the Australian jungle.

Her departure plunged Labour into a bitter leadership contest which seemed to last for decades. In the end, left-winger Richard Leonard triumphed over hapless centrist Anas Sarwar.

And yet, despite a year of chaos, division and self-inflicted blows, the political headwinds appear favourable for Scottish Labour as 2018 looms.

In mid-December, despite having an untested leader and no shadow cabinet, Labour inched ahead of the Scottish Tories in the opinion polls. A unified, disciplined party with a bold programme of change could see Labour take votes from the SNP and mount a serious challenge.

However, Labour must have a ruthless focus on getting back into government, rather than treating politics as a way of avenging hurt feelings. My own abiding memory of 2017 was watching Labour figures on general election night beam as Tory candidates unseated SNP MPs, even though these wins made it harder for Jeremy Corbyn to win power and pushed May closer to a majority.

But the main story of the year was the stalling of the SNP juggernaut. The early election, combined with the endless process of leaving the EU, has resulted in the party's grip of the political steering wheel becoming shaky. Holyrood has more power than ever, but the Parliament is a passenger in a Brexit journey jointly driven by Whitehall and Brussels.