It was the spy writer John Le Carre, who once observed that a desk is a dangerous place from which to view the world. Le Carre has a point. While so many of the decisions that impact on our world are made by those that sit behind desks, they are almost always in some way played out on the streets of nations.

The streets after all are the people’s platform. So often they provide the backdrop and the stage on which our hopes, aspirations, protestations, tragedies and celebrations are enacted.

Casting back across the past 12 months it’s curious to note how many of the most iconic and telling moments of 2017 took place in the streets of cities as far flung as Washington, Barcelona, Istanbul, Las Vegas, Mosul, Caracas and Jerusalem.

The dramas that unfolded in these boulevards and backstreets not only acted as barometers of our global preoccupations, but provided a composite picture of the world in which we live today.

No sooner had 2017 begun than Islamist inspired terrorism stalked the streets of Istanbul in the shape of a gunman who shot and killed scores of New Year revellers at the Reina nightclub in the city. Istanbul’s streets that night were packed with ambulances and other emergency services, a scene that was to be tragically repeated elsewhere as the months passed.

Barely days after the Istanbul killing the wide streets of Washington saw the motorcade of president elect Donald Trump sweep past on a drizzly afternoon.

A short time later he was the 45th President of the United States and one the likes of which the country - or world - has ever seen before.

In the days that followed his inauguration, the slow motion calamity of the Trump presidency moved up a gear. No sooner had he signed an executive order restricting people from seven Muslim majority countries, than millions of women took to the streets around the world to make it clear that women would not sit back and watch Trump’s belligerent, sexist, misogynistic style become the new normal.

In the United States itself, the women's march became the largest single day street demonstration in the country’s history.

Americans had discovered that political apathy is a luxury better left to people living in countries where they trust their government - not that many who took to the streets around the world had much faith in their leaders. In Myanmar tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled atrocities committed by the Burmese military, while one-time darling of the human rights community, Aung San Suu Kyi remained inexplicably silent.

Silence was something of a rarity however on others streets around the globe. In May, marking the 50th day of protests, more than 200,000 Venezuelans gathered in Caracas to show their discontent with President Nicolas Maduro, as the country struggled with dire food shortages.

The streets of the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, of course have never seen such anger or dissent given the iron grip of the regime run by despite dictatorial leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim’s apparent ecstasy following his military’s successful test firing of a ballistic missile, was matched only by what state media called street “dancing parties” and “great joy and excitement.”

Unlike Kim though the past year saw the rule of other dictators finally come to an end. After an astonishing 37 years the presidency of Robert Mugabe was over only when tanks rolled on to the streets of Harare in November to force him from power.

The trigger was Mugabe’s decision to shove aside his vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa in favour of his wife, Grace.

While Mugabe’s endgame was comparatively violence free, so many of the world’s streets in 2017 will however be remembered for the blood spilt on them. In August it was Islamist inspired terror that again brought carnage to Barcelona while in Las Vegas, America’s continuing perverse obsession with guns allowed 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to murder 58 country music fans and injure nearly 550 more.

The Las Vegas shootings marked another low point for the country where the true nature of the Trump presidency was summed up by his reaction to the turmoil in Charlottesville, Virginia, following a racist rally on the streets of the city.

“You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. I’ll say it right now,” insisted Trump, unwilling to single out the white nationalists and neo-Nazis who paraded their bigotry on the streets.

That malign street presence in 2017 was not always human of course. Nature in the shape of Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston and an earthquake in Mexico added to the toll of natural disasters across the world in the past 12 months.

But all-powerful as nature is, it was the canyons of bomb blasted ruins in the Iraqi city of Mosul that I will remember most from 2017.

On and off throughout the year I covered the Iraqi Army and Kurdish Peshmerga’s efforts to retake the city after almost three years under the bitter rule of the Islamic State (IS) group.

In Mosul’s streets I was to see the worst of what human beings are capable of doing to each other, but also encounter the selflessness and fortitude that survives despite the ravages of war.

It was near there that I met a young Iraqi couple, Salim and Shaima and their seven-month old son Abdu Rahman. Their story was one of a nightmarish struggle for survival amidst the gunmen, zealots and executioners of IS who roamed Mosul’s streets.

Their tale too was also incredibly uplifting when they told of how the birth of their son gave them such joy, despite his entering this world in the shadow of war.

Just before I said my goodbyes to the couple that day near Mosul, I asked them if they hoped to return to their neighbourhood in the city with its ruined streets, but both insisted they would never go back

For them they said the place they once called home, will forever be haunted by what they witnessed and Mosul’s streets were not a place where they wanted their little boy to grow up. Just as in Mosul so too in the Syrian city of Raqqa the streets lie in ruins, testimony to a war there seemingly without end.

Throughout the last 12 months the world in which we live and the values and priorities of those who inhabit it, have indelibly etched their way into history on the streets. In some places like Barcelona where moves towards Catalan independence are still playing out, the boulevards and rallies that fill them have become a totemic symbol of a people’s desire for change.

As 2017 draws to close how curious it is too that the streets of one of the oldest and most fiercely contested cities in the world is now making the headlines.

Jerusalem is no stranger to the hopes and aspirations of people being played out around its Old City walls. With Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognise the city as the capital of Israel, Palestinians have again taken to the streets in what they call their ‘days of rage.’

Just last week the violence around the historic gates and alleyways of Jerusalem’s old city was matched only by the bitterness of those sitting behind desks at the United Nations as they wrangled over Trump’s decision.

In a year of populism and protests, terror threats and women fighting back, it has been the world’s streets that have provided the arena for the seismic shifts over 2017. In the year ahead it will no doubt be more important than ever to get out from behind the desk and onto those streets to view the world we live in.