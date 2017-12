FOR an elderly gent who tends to exist only in the mind of young children, Santa is doing rather well for himself.

On Twitter, for example, there are several competing accounts - @officialsanta, @santa, and @amazingsanta - from Santas who all claim to be the real thing.

In Indiana, there’s a town called Santa Claus which in true American spirit has kitsched the place up with attractions and the tagline 'where it is Christmas all year'.

Santa Claus village in Finland - which has 5,022 followers on Twitter - is based near the Arctic Circle. At this time of year, some 20 airliners land in the capital of Finnish Lapland every day, from scores of countries, bound for the village.

Such is Santa’s lasting appeal that many of the visitors are from countries that don't even celebrate Christmas. The largest single group of visitors are Chinese, who come without their children because there are no school holidays this time of year in China.

Santa’s original ancestor was St Nicholas, a Greek priest who was born around 280CE, and who became bishop of Myra, a small town in Turkey.

Nicholas, heeding Jesus’s words to "sell what you own and give the money to the poor," spent his inheritance helping the needy, the sick, and the suffering, and dedicated his life to serving God.

In this country, of course, Santa has traditionally been depicted as a portly, affable gent with red clothes and a long white beard - an image powerfully reinforced by millions of Christmas cards, Coke adverts, festive films and department store Christmas grottos.

But how is Santa seen in different countries around the world? It’s useful to bear in mind the words of the Oxford Dictionaries blog: though Santa is customarily seen as a universal figure, the culture of Christmas-time gift giving turns out to be far more complicated. “Rather than a single, unifying Santa Claus/St. Nicholas figure around the world,” the blog advises, “what we actually have is a rich melange of figures, ranging from ??? ????? (‘Ded Moroz,’ or ‘Grandfather Frost’) in Russia to Italy’s Befana, an old woman often portrayed a witch who delivers gifts to children on Epiphany Eve (January 5), to Iceland’s thirteen jólasveinar or ‘Yule Lads’ (imagine the dwarves out of Snow White). It’s more complicated than just ‘Santa.’

It continues: “In many countries, the ‘Santa’ figure present today is actually a mix of different figures. For instance, the Santa Claus many are familiar with today – red cap, reindeer, big white beard – is actually derived from the Dutch Sinterklaas (St. Nicholas). That version of Santa Claus/St. Nicholas has, in turn, been conflated with figures such as Father Christmas, the traditional British figure of Christmas.”

FATHER CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD

Mexico, with its sundry gift-givers, has figures such as El Niño Dios (literally Child God), Santo Clós (Santa Claus), and Los Reyes Magos ('Three Wise Men')

Poland, where a gift-giving figure known as Gwiazdor (or 'Starman') is associated with Christmas

Italy, which in addition to Befana has Babbo Natale (‘Father Christmas’)

Germany, where there’s a version of Santa called Der Weihnachtsmann (‘Christmas Man’)

Denmark, which has Julemanden ('Yule-Man' or 'Christmas Man') rooted in Danish folklore

In Iceland those thirteen Jólasveinarnir ('Yule Lads') deliver gifts on the 13 nights preceding Christmas

And France has Père Noël, who is usually accompanied by a donkey.

America is as familiar with Santa’s red garb and long beard as we are, but regional variations can be detected even over there. St Nicholas, as Sinterklass, crops up in towns and cities founded by Dutch settlers, while the German Sankt Nikolaus appears in New Ulm, Minnesota, places in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, particularly Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Cleveland in Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri.

In Catholic parts of southern Germany, Sankt Nikolaus still comes as a bishop with flowing beard and a bishop’s mitre and staff.

What about countries with minority Christian communities?

In China, only about one per cent of people are Christians. Christmas is often only celebrated in major cities, where there are Christmas trees, lights and decorations in the streets and department stores. Santa Claus is apparently called 'Shen Dan Lao Ren' (literally Christmas Old Man) and has grottos in shops, as across Europe and America.

In India, Santa delivers presents to kids from a horse and cart. He's known as 'Christmas Baba' in Hindi, 'Baba Christmas' in Urdu (both of those mean Father Christmas); 'Christmas Thaathaa' in Tamil and 'Christmas Thatha' in Telugu (both of those mean Christmas Old man); and 'Natal Bua' (Christmas Elder Man) in Marathi. In Kerala state, he's known as 'Christmas Papa'.

And in South Korea, where Christians make up between 25%-30% of the population, Santa might well dispense with his red costume and wear blue instead. There he is known as ‘Santa Kullosu’ or ‘Santa Grandfather’.

The campaigning charity ONE, lists examples of how Christmas is marked in several parts of Africa. A member of the charity in Nigeria says: “In Nigeria, we believe in Father Christmas, our version of Santa, and we light up these things we call knockouts and banga, which are like fire crackers. We always spend all the money we get/have and we cook and share food in the neighbourhood.”

In America, Santa still thrives in the imagination of the young. Researchers found that 85% of four-year-olds, 65% of six-year-olds and 25% of eight-year-olds said they believed in him. Within a few years these youngsters will stop believing - but their younger siblings, and ones yet unborn, will discover the magic of Santa in their turn, and believe. Whatever the language, whatever the country, it doesn't seem at all likely in the foreseeable future that the old fellow's obituary will need to be written.