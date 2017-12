WHEN Peter Kwong started teaching in Nyal, South Sudan, the school was thriving. The conflict – which broke out in 2013 after a failed coup and has since displaced 2.2 million people and killed hundreds of thousands – changed everything. With villages pillaged and burned to the ground, people fled often leaving behind crops and the means of rebuilding their farms. Political conflict has caused massive displacement, raging violence and dire food shortages.

When children were able to get to school they were too hungry to concentrate. Often they were sent out into the bush instead by their families to forage for food or to collect firewood to sell for a few coins. Kwong and other teachers stopped being paid and school supplies in non-government controlled areas dried up.

“Children have become more vulnerable, especially those children who are displaced," he says. "Food is very hard to find. Children are thinking about how they are hungry all the time [and] there is an increase in sickness and disease.”

This brutal and protracted war in South Sudan has been hardest on these children. Most do not know what it is to be a child, says Francesco Lanino, the country director for charity Mercy Corps. Their life is about survival.

"Children are suffering from malnutrition," he says. "When families don’t have enough to eat they have to send their children out to find wild animals, roots, plants to eat...They only have one meal a day and it is affecting their growth. They don’t get enough food that they need to develop either their bodies or their brains. In school, we see the children struggling because of this. It’s very stressful."

Many more are not in education at all. In some areas all the schools have been destroyed or they are being used as barracks by armed troops. When Mercy Corps first started working here –setting up schools across across Mundri East, in former West Equatoria and in Panyijiar and Rubkona in former Unity State – only about 50 percent of children attended.

The solution, the charity realised, was to offer food during the school day. They funded local farmers to produce additional crops and worked with others in the community, including the children's parents to set up school feeding programmes. Each child attending school now gets a hot meal each day, usually involving rice, beans and okra, that meets their basic calorie requirement. "Once we started that, attendance increased to almost 100 percent," says Lanino. It costs just one cent a day to feed a child so, as Lanino points outs, “for $100 you can feed 1000 children a day”.

These Mercy Corps-built emergency education centres now provide a refuge for an estimated 77,000 children, providing a safe space free from the hardships and daily challenges that make up their lives. “For many of the children we work with, school is the only opportunity they have to be a child," says Lanino. "Some of the children have never known peace, have never known what it feels like to call a house a home. For these children the school is a sanctuary, a place where they can learn, laugh, play and forget the hardships that frame their lives. We teach them how to play – many of them do not know how. They can sing and dance and play football or volleyball."

Fourteen-year-old Nayatunga, who was forced to flee her village when fighting broke out in 2013, is just one of those who has benefited. Finding food for her family, including four younger brothers and sisters, was a constant challenge until Mercy Corps built an emergency education centre. Now all five children are enrolled at the school, where they get hot meals and access to clean water.

For Lanino it is important that the school supports young women for as long as possible. In many areas there are no secondary schools. Girls can be married – their value calculated in cattle – as soon as they have their first period, and young men are vulnerable to kidnap by military factions, who then force them to fight.

"We talk to the parents and explain that the longer a girl is in school the greater her value will be," says Lanino. "When the children are in 8th or 9th grade [13 or 14 years old] we provide some vocational training – we teach children how to farm, how to make bricks or tables and chairs from the local wood, how to fish. Then when they leave they get a livelihood kit that will help them to provide for themselves and have an income."

Yet despite all of this work the picture can still feel bleak, the situation worsening by the day. "Without the NGOs the situation would just be unbelievable," says Lanino. "We are doing our best to keep this country alive. But we really need a ceasefire. We need to find solutions."

SOUTH SUDAN: A DISASTER IN NUMBERS

Seven million people will urgently need humanitarian assistance in 2018

More than 3.7 million people have been forced from their homes, including 2.1 million who have fled to neighbouring countries

An estimated 4.8 million people are in need of urgent food assistance

More than 1.1 million children under the age of five are expected to be malnourished in 2018, including nearly 300,000 at heightened risk of death

Roughly half of all harvests have been lost in areas affected by violence