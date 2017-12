BREAKING POINT came when the temperature dropped to minus seven. Kevin had been homeless for 12 days and was sleeping in a car, provided by his employer, when the temperatures began to plunge. "I couldn't afford the petrol to keep the car running all night," he says. His local authority – West Lothian Council – told him, despite legislation entitling him to housing, they had no temporary accommodation available.

He'd left his former home after splitting with his partner and spent ten days sleeping on his mother's couch. But despite a good relationship with his family there wasn't room for him to stay longer. He contacted the council every day but got nowhere. Eventually, he was laid off by his employer – where he was paid minimum wage – over the Christmas period, and left broke. It was then he decided he had no choice but to find a B&B, paying for one night upfront with the little remaining money he had. The owner asked him why the council weren't footing the bill as they often did. "I called the council back and explained the situation," he says. "It didn't change anything." But with accommodation costs far outstripping money – and desperate to get access to and to provide for his 18-month old son – he could not back down. Finally his housing adviser suggested he called Shelter.

It was adviser Paul Stewart, who works in Glasgow's bustling city centre hub, who picked up that call. "This is the kind of situation that the law is meant to prevent," he says. All too often though, it doesn't. About four percent of some 21,000 enquires made to Shelter's helpline or online advice service are from people who are struggling to get help from their local authority despite the legal framework that should ensure the safety net is there when someone needs it most.

