“No Ball Games” signs should be relegated to history, while the lawns of Scottish Parks should be kept well-trimmed to boost waning interest in the national game , it has been claimed.

The calls came as it was revealed only eight per cent of Scots now play football at least monthly, despite its reputation as Scotland’s national sport.

According to the Scottish Household Survey just one in 12 people questioned said they had taken part in football in the past four weeks, with the figures showing more people say they regularly cycle, run or swim than play football. This leaves the sport only marginally ahead of golf, and snooker or pool (both six per cent).

Brian Whittle, sport spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, said more should be done to encourage people to play football and improve access to leisure centre facilities.

He said: “Football is supposed to be Scotland’s national sport, but – for a game that so many watch, enjoy and talk about – surprisingly few of us seem to have the opportunity to get out there and kick a ball.

Sport and physical activity are key to reducing obesity and can also help improve mental health, Mr Whittle added. He called for others to follow the lead of Aberdeen, which took down its “no ball games “ signs two years ago.

“If we really are to boost levels of physical activity across the board, football should play a key part in that,” Mr Whittle said. “Even the most basic things like taking down ‘no ball games ‘ signs and making sure the grass is cut on public pitches would give the public more opportunity to play,” he added.

The results came as official figures also revealed more Scots women are getting involved in a range of sports, including basketball, rugby and tennis.

Scottish Parliament researchers found 82 per cent more women are playing in basketball clubs, 65 per cent more in hockey, 46 per cent more have joined football clubs and 34 per cent more women are playing rugby union. Other sports to show gains included aquatics and tennis.

SNP MSP Mairi Gougeoun claimed the results were evidence that Scottish Government funding for sport was working. “It’s great to see more and more women in Scotland getting involved in Sport,” she said.

She said successful Scottish sportswomen were helping drive growth in participation. “I doubt it’s a coincidence that the number of women joining football clubs has increased at the same time as our national women’s football teams are going from strength to strength, “ she said.

“Role models can help to show what sports like football are not gender specific but something to be enjoyed by everyone. In the same vein, Olympic athletes like Eilidh Doyle can help to inspire a whole new generation of Scottish athletes.”

Meanwhile adults are being urged to embrace the Daily Mile trend which began in a Stirling primary school. The Scottish Government wrote to businesses, schools, nurseries and colleges urging they adopt the idea earlier this year and the aim is now to make Scotland the world’s first “Daily Mile nation”. Public Health minister Aileen Campbell said that the festive period was an ideal time to get more active. “Boxing Day is the perfect day to get out for a good walk with family or friends,” she said. “By walking just one mile a day, people can make huge changes to their lives.”.