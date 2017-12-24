Council tax payers in Edinburgh face five successive years of increased bills, it has been revealed, with West Lothian Council also planning similar rises.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, presenting his recent Scottish budget said councils could help offset financial pressures by increasing council tax. The Scottish Government’s 2018-19 financial plan includes an increase in “core funding” for councils of £94m, with the option to raise £77m more by setting council tax rates at the maximum three per cent, which Mr McKay said would secure a real-terms increase in local government funding

Many councils have already confirmed that they plan to implement the maximum rise of three per cent this year, including Midlothian, Perth and Kinross, Falkirk and Fife.

However Alasdair Rankin, finance and resources convener at the City of Edinburgh Council has confirmed that the council intends to bring in successive rises for the next five years .

He said “The council’s planning assumptions are based on a three per cent increase in council tax each year for the next five years. The proposed increase in 2018-19 would generate £8.1million”.

Currently a band D property in the capital is charged £1204 a year, but after five years of successive three per cent increases, this will rise by £192 per household to around £1396.

West Lothian Council has also revealed in a consultation that it is using similar assumptions to plan its budgets, with bills to increase by all properties each year between 2018-289 and 2022-23.

In West Lothian, where Band D council tax is currently £1128, five years of increases would bring bills for these homes to £1310, a rise per household of £182 by 2022-23.

Meanwhile Moray Council has confirmed it intends to increase bills by three per cent but is s reported to be considering increases above the current three per cent cap. The council has considered such a move before but penalties for doing so would have wiped out any gain.

Gail MacGregor, resources spokeswoman for council umbrella body Cosla said most councils had little option but to consider hiking council tax. “The budget was a cut of £153 million for essential services. This means there are serious financial challenges that lie ahead.

“Whilst councils have the ability to raise council tax in their local area, that is a decision they will take based on local need and circumstances,” she said.

Cosla is understood to have written to the Scottish Government to find out what consequences there will be for councils going above a 3% rise.

Councils have argued that the impact of the budget will be worsened because councils will need to find an additional £545 million just to stand still — as a result of inflation and rapidly rising demand for services like social care. They have also argued new spending commitments on childcare, social care, and public sector pay have not been fully funded in the budget.

A Scottish Government spokesman said “decisions on whether tor not to raise council tax by up to three per cent are a matter for local authorities.”