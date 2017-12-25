A MAN who was found with serious head and facial injuries following a Christmas night out in Aberdeen has been brought out of an induced coma.

Police have appealed for information after Greg Houghton, 25, was found with face and head injuries in Aberdeen's Rosemount Viaduct area.

Officers were called to the Bread Maker shop at around 8.30am on Saturday and found Mr Houghton.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was put into an induced coma and is receiving treatment.

His family said via social media posts that he had regained consciousness on Christmas Eve.

The post said: "We are so relieved to say that Greg is now out of the induced coma.

"He is still very dazed and confused and obviously very weak.

"It's going to be a slow healing process to get him back to his cheeky self.

"After so much uncertainty yesterday the relief to actually write this is unimaginable.

"We still don't know what happened to Greg so please if you think you may know anything at all get in touch."

Police want to trace motorists Mr Houghton spoke to on Rosemount Viaduct, near the junction with Skene Street, just before attending the shop.

A force statement said: "Mr Houghton is described as being about 5ft 10in tall, average build, with a full beard and his hair is shaved short at the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a red checked shirt and blue jeans at the time.

"It is unclear how Greg came by his injuries and police would like to speak with anyone who was in his company after 3am on Saturday 23 December, or to anyone who saw a male matching his description walking in the Skene Terrace/Rosemount Viaduct area between 3am and 8.30am that morning."

Meanwhile, a teenager is in hospital with serious injuries following a disturbance in Dundee.

The 17-year-old was found unconscious by members of the public on Adelaide Place around 5.30am on Saturday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

Police wish to speak to anyone who was in Adelaide Place, Lawton Road, Byron Street or Strathmartine Road and witnessed a disturbance in the early hours of Saturday.

Detective inspector Keith Duncan said: "Enquiries are ongoing as to how this man came to be injured and we are asking that anyone who has information gets in touch with us.

"The injured man is described as wearing grey jogging bottoms and a dark grey hooded top.

"Anyone who saw him in the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1072 of December 23."