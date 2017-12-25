The woman whose allegations sparked the inquiry leading to former first secretary Damian Green’s sacking has praised Nicola Sturgeon after the First Minister sent a supportive message.

Journalist Kate Maltby claimed she had suffered “character attacks” by the Daily Mail after she went public with her claims in November the Tory MP had propositioned her.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted afterwards: “You know, coverage like this just might have something to do with why women are often reluctant to come forward about sexual harrassment.”

In The Sunday Times, Ms Maltby wrote on Christmas Eve: “She was right.” Mr Green was sacked as First Secretary for breaching the ministerial code of conduct relating to statements he made after police revealed porn was found on his computer.