RECORD-BREAKING stunt cyclist Danny MacAskill has called on the Scottish Government to put cycling at the heart of its transport policy.
The 32-year-old, who made his name performing death-defying tricks on the Isle of Skye, said a Dutch-style approach should be adopted to boost the nation's physical and mental health.
He said: "The more space given to cyclists, the better. It just has to become part of the culture.
"When you go to Holland, it's not just cycle enthusiasts, it's a person in a business suit — it's just what they do.
"The weather is not so different; it's just across the Channel from London. They have bike congestion there — it's on a level that you can't imagine.
"There's all the new technology coming in, like e-bikes, that's making it potentially easier to commute bigger distances. You've got no excuse if it's hilly."
Mr MacAskill was speaking ahead of his appearance at the 25th anniversary of the Celtic Connections festival.
The cyclist, who is currently recovering after shattering his kneecap, is due to perform a live version of a famous stunt he filmed on Skye's Cuillin mountain range.
He said extracurricular exercise should be mandatory in schools in order to keep children healthy.
