THE "best present ever" came with the birth of babies across Scotland on Christmas Day.
The first newborn came "10 seconds" after the stroke of midnight when first-time mother Karen Ratcliffe gave birth to a baby boy at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The 36-year-old said: "He was due in January, so we weren't expecting him, but having him on Christmas is quite exciting."
Loading article content
Mrs Ratcliffe and her husband Michael, 33, are looking forward to taking their son, who is not yet named, home today.
Meanwhile, Victoria Watson, 35, gave birth at home to son Noah at 2.12am. The baby, weighing eight pounds, came two days later than due, but was now the "best Christmas present ever" for his older brother Ben.
Mrs Watson, from Airdrie, said: "He's over the moon, it's the best Christmas present ever for him."
Firefighter Stuart, 39, delivered his son with the help of a midwife, who was on the phone.
Her husband's emergency service background was very useful, helping to keep everyone composed throughout the process.
Mrs Watson added: "It was quite a nice experience - no stress at all."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.