TWO Scots brothers have spent Christmas Day in rough seas as they continued a 3,000 mile Atlantic challenge.
Blair, 27, and Kris Elliot, 29, from Dunblane, have spent the festive season in a cramped boat battling stormy conditions as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, the world’s toughest row.
They set off on December 14 from La Gomera in the Canary Islands, en route to Antigua in the Caribbean.
Loading article content
The brothers are one of 22 ocean rowing teams taking part in the international contest, which has attracted competitors from more countries than every before, including the US, Australia, Finland, China and Norway.
The teams, racing either as soloists, pairs, trios or fours, will be setting their sights on beating the world record held by last year’s winners, Latitude 35, who completed the race in just 35 days.
Tropical storms, 40ft waves and sharks are just a few of the dangers of the challenge, which can taken up to 90 days to complete.
Turkey dinners also replaced dry ration packs on Christmas Day.
Carsten Heron Olsen, CEO of Atlantic Campaigns, said: “This is the biggest and most global race to date and we’re thrilled that teams from all over the world have travelled to La Gomera to take part in the world’s toughest row.
"Year on year, we are bowled over by the records smashed, the dedication of the fleet and the incredible journey we’re privileged to take part in as we follow and support all of our participants. With weather looking favourable this winter, we’re looking forward to our biggest record breaking race yet.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.