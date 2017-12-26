SCOTLAND was warmer than the Mediterranean over Christmas despite much of the country suffering from torrential rain.

The tropical air from the Azores saw the country 10˚C milder than the average for the festive season, with the thermostat nudging 15˚C in some parts of the country on Christmas Eve.

A high of 15.1˚C was reached at Kinlochewe, Wester Ross, which is 10˚C above the average for December, on Christmas Eve.

