TENNIS coach Judy Murray is believed to have finally sold her Scottish mansion after almost a year on the market.

The Strictly star was asking for more than £825,000 for the four-bedroom house after moving to London. The 58-year-old mother of Wimbledon champions Andy and Jamie has owned the mansion less than five years.

Last year she won a battle with neighbours over renovation plans for her turreted home.

Savills’ estate agency has now removed the house from their sale listings on-line, but would not comment on whether it had been sold.

Mrs Murray bought in September 2012 after it had been for sale for offers “in excess of £750,000” .