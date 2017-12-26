Two leading politicians have criticised decision by the Army to scrap its “Be The Best” slogan.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is getting rid of the message in an attempt to make the Army more inclusive to people from all backgrounds, with the words also being seen as dated and elitist.
The Army’s historic crest featuring crossed swords, a crown and a lion is also being ditched in a £500,000 rebranding exercise.
Julian Lewis MP, who chairs the Commons Defence Select Commitee, said the slogan was “nothing to be ashamed of”.
He added in an interview with the Mail on Sunday: “It is a matter for pride and a very positive message to transmit.
“Why should we be afraid of excellence when we are constantly saying our Armed Forces are the best in the world?”
Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood tweeted that “whatever the strapline” the force is “the most professional Army in the world”, adding: “That makes them the best.”
However, the new Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has hailed the plans.
An MoD spokesman said: “The Defence Secretary believes that the British Army is the best of the best and has put these proposals on hold.”
An internal document by the chief of general staff revealed market researchers had found the slogan failed to “resonate” with many of the people it was targeting as would-be recruits and the executive committee of the Army Board had agreed it should be swiftly “phased out”.
