Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire joined members of the local community for a Christmas dinner.
More than 250 people from North Kensington, including survivors and neighbours, enjoyed Christmas lunch at the Curve community centre, close to the tower.
Volunteers and staff from Kensington and Chelsea Council (RBKC) served up a roast dinner while around a hundred children met Santa, the local authority said.
RBKC leader Elizabeth Campbell attended from 11.30am to spend time with the guests.
She said: “The sense of community was inspiring. It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces.
“The Curve has proved to be an important place of sanctuary and normality for people, with many residents still suffering from the events of six months ago.
“I hope it can continue to be a place of calm and community in the months to come.”
