The parents of Madeleine McCann have thanked well-wishers for another year of support during the “tricky” festive period.
Kate and Gerry McCann vowed never to stop looking for their missing daughter, who vanished aged three while the family were on holiday in Portugal.
The message, on the official Find Madeleine Facebook page, extended a “very big thank you” to their supporters during the 10 years since Madeleine vanished.
More than £11 million has been spent on the police investigation to find the missing girl, who disappeared from the family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in May 2007.
The post, which was signed off by Mr and Mrs McCann, read: “We just wanted to pass on our love and thanks to everyone who has continued to support us throughout another year.
“Christmas is a tricky time … as it is for many people. Friendship, solidarity and warm wishes go a long way in giving us the strength to get through and make the very best of it.
“So, from all our family … a very big thank you.
“We will never give up on Madeleine.
“With very good wishes for a happy and peaceful 2018.”
