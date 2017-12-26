Russian election officials have formally barred opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president, prompting calls from him for a boycott of next year’s vote.

The Central Election Commission decided unanimously that the anti-corruption crusader is not eligible to run.

Mr Navalny is implicitly barred from running for office because of a conviction in a fraud case which has been viewed as political retribution. He could have run if he was given a special dispensation or if his conviction was cancelled.

Vladimir Putin is running for a fourth term in office (Alexei Nikolsky/AP)

Incumbent Vladimir Putin is set to easily win a fourth term in office in the March 18 election, with his approval ratings topping 80%.

Over the past year, Mr Navalny has mounted a grassroots campaign which reached out to the most remote corners of Mr Putin’s heartland.

Mr Navalny, 41 is the most serious challenger that Mr Putin has faced in all his years in power, and the court cases against him have been widely seen as a tool to keep him from running for office.

In a pre-recorded video message that was released minutes after the Election Commission handed down the decision, Mr Navalny called on his supporters to boycott the vote.

Putin doesn’t just try to rig elections in OTHER countries. He blatantly rigs his own. Will this administration say or do anything to stand up for democratic values and aspirations, anywhere?

Nope. https://t.co/rudjOz6z3X — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 25, 2017

“The procedure that we’re invited to take part is not an election,” he said. “Only Putin and the candidates he has hand-picked are taking part in it.

“Going to the polls right now is to vote for lies and corruption.”

Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova told Mr Navalny ahead of its vote to bar him that “maybe we would be interested if you were running,” but said the conviction does not allow the commission to put him on the ballot.

Speaking before the vote, Mr Navalny told the commission that their decision to bar him would be a vote “not against me, but against 16,000 people who have nominated me, against 200,000 volunteers who have been canvassing for me”.

Alexei Navalny gives an endorsement paper in support of his presidential bid to a member of Russia’s Central Election Commission (Ivan Sekretarev/AP)

While Mr Putin is all but certain to win an easy victory, the Kremlin wants his performance to be as strong as possible and has been concerned by growing voter apathy.

Mr Navalny’s call for a boycott could hurt the Kremlin’s hopes for boosting turnout.

The involvement of Ksenia Sobchak, a 36-year-old star TV host, could raise public interest in the race. While Ms Sobchak has denied colluding with the Kremlin, she could attract some of Mr Navalny’s supporters and help boost attendance.

Russian celebrity TV host Ksenia Sobchak (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

Ms Sobchak criticised Mr Navalny’s call for boycotting the vote, saying on Monday that the “election is the only way to change something, and boycotting them is inefficient and harmful”.

She proposed that Mr Navalny join her campaign if she is registered for the race.

Other veterans of past elections — liberal Grigory Yavlinsky and ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky — are also running. Communists have nominated a new face, Pavel Grudinin, director of a big strawberry farm just outside Moscow.