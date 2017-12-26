SOME of Scotland’s best known landmarks are threatened by climate change, according to conservation charities.
Sites like Culzean Castle, in Ayrshire and the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed Hill House in Helensburgh are among the at-risk historic buildings, while natural heritage such as seabird populations and cold water coral are also affected.
Now WWF Scotland, the National Trust for Scotland and RSPB Scotland have joined together to demand the Scottish Government pass a strong Climate Change Bill.
Dr Sam Gardner, Acting Director at WWF Scotland, said: “The animals, plants and buildings we love in Scotland are already under attack from climate change. We need to make sure our heritage is as resilient as possible but the most important thing we can do is radically cut our emissions. Over the coming months we have a great opportunity to make sure Scotland’s Climate Change Bill is a world leader.”
Bryan Dickson, the National Trust for Scotland’s Head of Buildings Conservation Policy said wetter summers and milder winters were increasing the cost of protecting buildings such as Hill House, which has been encased in weatherproof shield, while conservation work is undertaken. “Our approach to the Hill House illustrates the significant cost implications and innovation required to protect our most precious buildings,” Mr Dickson said.
Peadar O’Connell, Marine Policy Officer at RSPB Scotland said populations of seabirds such as puffins, kittiwakes and terns were falling. “Climate change is an insidious pressure on Scotland’s beleaguered seabirds” he said.
The Scottish Government’s climate change bill is expected to include targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, new low emission zones and plans to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2032.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “Our climate targets are already the most ambitious in the UK and our proposals for our Climate Change Bill will set long term targets in direct response to the Paris Agreement.”
