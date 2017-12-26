Scots workers are facing another year of price squeezes, according to analysts, with no meaningful recovery in pay packets in 2018.

The thinktank the Resolution Foundation claims 2018 will not see any significant growth in UK pay rates, in its latest Earnings Outlook.

The foundation uses data from the Office of National Statistics and Office for Budget Responsibility to predict trends, and while it forecasts an end to pay squeezes, overall real wage growth is set to be zero across the UK.

According to the ONS, average earnings in Scotland rose by 2.4 per cent last year, but this is against a backdrop of inflation rates of 2.8 per cent for the last two years running.

While the Resolution Foundation's predictions would make 2018 worse than any year in the three decades running up to the financial crisis, it would nevertheless make it better than average for post-crash Britain.

The Foundation said public expectations were equally pessimistic, with 27 per cent of working age households expecting their financial situation to worsen in the coming 12 months, roughly the same as the proportion who think it will get better 28 per cent.

Over a third of the poorest households think their situation will worsen 35 per cent, compared to just 17 per cent of the richest households.

Beyond the labour market, ongoing benefit cuts will also play a big part in living standards prospects for millions of low and middle income families.

The Foundation’s outlook claims there are some reasons for optimism, with the national living wage having helped reduce pay inequality in 2017 significantly except in London. The strongest effect is in Northern Ireland – where the gap between the top and bottom 10 per cent of earners has fallen by 13.4 per cent, while the fall was 7.7 per cent in Scotland, but just 3.5 per cent in London.

Torsten Bell, Director of the Resolution Foundation, said: “2017 was a tough year for living standards as the pay squeeze returned. The good news is that things will get better next year. The bad news is we may only go from backwards to standing still, with prospects for a meaningful pay recovery still out of sight.

“And while the public have famously defied recent gloomy economic predictions and continued to spend, public expectations do appear to be moving in line with experts’ pessimistic predictions. Over half expect no pay rise next year and households are just as likely to expect their financial situation to get worse as improve next year. This pessimism is strongest among those on lower incomes, unsurprisingly given big benefit cuts set to take place."