NICK Clegg is set to be handed a knighthood in the New Year's Honours list, it has been reported.
The former Liberal Democrat leader will receive the gong in recognition of his five years as Deputy Prime Minister under David Cameron.
The full list will not be published until Saturday, but senior party sources told The Daily Mail newspaper his name will feature.
The move means Mr Clegg will join current Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable in receiving the honour.
Sir Vince and the party's home affairs spokesman Ed Davey were both knighted after serving in the coalition government's Cabinet.
Former Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey MP Danny Alexander was also made a 'Sir' after losing the seat to the SNP in 2015.
But Mr Clegg's knighthood has already caused some controversy due to his strongly pro-Europe stance.
The former Sheffield Hallam MP has called for a second referendum on the final Brexit deal and has even written a book called How to Stop Brexit.
He previously said the "high point" of Brexit support has passed because leaving the EU was the position favoured by the oldest voters.
In his book, he wrote: "There is nothing remotely inevitable about Brexit - except that it will be deeply damaging if it happens."
News of Mr Clegg's knighthood comes after former UKIP leader Nigel Farage claimed supporting Brexit had cost him his.
He said: "Of course I have not got an honour of any kind - I am not a Remainer.
"Every one of them got CBEs, they got knighthoods, quite extraordinary."
Mr Clegg previously worked in Brussels before entering Westminster politics in 2005.
A Liberal Democrat spokesman declined to comment on "honours list speculation".
