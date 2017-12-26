PROMINENT SNP supporter Sir Sean Connery has reportedly trademarked his own name to stop others from cashing in on his fame.

According to the Scotsman, paperwork filed in the EU and US shows that the Scots actor, famed for his iconic stint as James Bond, has hired lawyers to ensure that only he can turn a profit by licensing his name for use.

The move would put him in the same trademarked category as rapper 50 Cent and football star David Beckham.

The trademark applies to commercial products such as DVDs, books, games, and clothing - but also includes toilet paper, toothbrushes, oven gloves and cocktail shakers, in an apparent nod to Bond’s love of martinis.