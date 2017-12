Thousands of Peruvians took to the streets on Christmas Day to protest against the pardon granted to former president Alberto Fujimori, with many calling it part of a backroom deal struck to protect the current president from impeachment on corruption charges.

The pardon on Sunday came three days after abstentions by politicians from a party led by Fujimori’s children caused the failure of a vote to impeach President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

Fujimori, 79, was serving a 25-year sentence for the killings of 25 people in a campaign against the leftist Sendero Luminoso (Shining Path) terrorist group.

